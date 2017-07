July 7 (Reuters) - MSL Solutions Ltd:

* Intent to acquire Pricap Services Pty Ltd

* Signed a Letter of Intent to enter into a share sale agreement for 100 pct of shares in Pricap Services Pty Ltd

* LOI includes completion of due diligence and approval by MSL board of directors

* Proposed acquisition cost of $2.05 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: