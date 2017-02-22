Italy set to introduce measures to boost soured loan securitisations
ROME, May 29 An Italian parliamentary committee on Monday approved measures aimed at helping the country's lenders sell their soured loans repackaged as securities.
Feb 22 M&T Bank Corp-
* M&T Bank Corporation announces increased common stock dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.75per share
* M&T Bank Corp - new dividend represents an increase of $.05 per share, or 7%, from previous $.70 per share dividend paid quarterly since september 2007 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZAGREB, May 29 Croatia's heavily indebted food producer and retailer Agrokor expects to complete talks with creditors on a new loan soon, the company's crisis manager said on Monday.