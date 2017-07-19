FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-M&T Bank Corporation announces second quarter results
July 19, 2017 / 11:11 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-M&T Bank Corporation announces second quarter results

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp

* M&T Bank Corp announces second quarter results

* Q2 operating earnings per share $2.38

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $2.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* M&T Bank Corp qtrly ‍provision for credit losses was $52 million in Q2 of 2017, compared with $32 million in year-earlier quarter​

* M&T Bank Corp qtrly net charge-offs of loans were $45 million, compared with $24 million in Q2 of 2016

* M&T Bank Corp qtrly ‍net charge-offs of loans were $45 million during recent quarter, compared with $24 million in Q2 of 2016

* M&T Bank Corp - ‍net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $947 million in Q2 , increase of $77 million, 9 pct, from $870 million year-earlier quarter

* M&T Bank Corp - ‍tangible equity per common share rose to $68.20 at recent quarter-end from $66.95 a year earlier and $67.16 at March 31, 2017​

* M&T Bank Corp - estimates ratio of common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was about 10.80 pct as of June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

