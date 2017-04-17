April 17 M&T Bank Corp
* M&T Bank Corporation announces first quarter results
* Q1 operating earnings per share $2.15
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.91 -- Thomson Reuters
* M&T Bank Corp - provision for credit losses was $55
million in Q1 of 2017, compared with $49 million in year-earlier
quarter
* M&T Bank Corp - tangible equity per common share increased
to $67.16 at March 31, 2017 from $65.65 a year-earlier
* M&T Bank Corp - during Q1 of 2017, M&T adopted new
accounting guidance for share-based transactions
* M&T Bank Corp - taxable-equivalent net interest income
totaled $922 million in Q1 of 2017, up 5% from $878 million in
first three months of 2016
* M&T Bank Corp - adoption of amended accounting guidance
resulted in $18 million reduction of income tax expense in
initial 2017 quarter, or $.12 of EPS
* M&T Bank Corp - net charge-offs of loans during recent
quarter aggregated $43 million, compared with $42 million
* M&T Bank Corp - qtrly diluted earnings per common share
$2.12
