* M&T Bank Corp - 2017 capital plan includes repurchase of up to $900 million of common shares during that four-quarter period

* M&T Bank Corp - ‍2017 capital plan also includes increase in quarterly common stock dividend in q2 of 2018 of up to $0.05 per share to $0.80 per share​