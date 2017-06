June 23 Medical Transcription Billing Corp :

* MTBC announces $7.4 million public offering

* Medical Transcription Billing - intends to use net proceeds from offering, for repayment of debt, working capital and general corporate purposes

* Medical Transcription Billing - pricing of offering of about 297,000 additional shares of series a preferred stock for $25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: