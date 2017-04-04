BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 4 MTG AB
* Says proposes election of Natalie Tydeman as new director of board
* Says nomination committee also proposes re-election of David Chance as Chairman of Board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal