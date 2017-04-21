UK police make 11th arrest over Manchester bomb attack
LONDON, May 26 British police on Friday arrested a man in connection with this week's suicide attack on a concert in Manchester, taking the total number of arrests since the bombing to 11.
April 21 MTG
* Q1 sales of SEK 4,228 mln
* Q1 operating income up 15 pct to SEK 183 mln
* Reuters poll: MTG Q1 sales were seen at 4,244 million SEK, EBIT at 191 million SEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
LONDON, May 26 British police on Friday arrested a man in connection with this week's suicide attack on a concert in Manchester, taking the total number of arrests since the bombing to 11.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 26 A total of 34 artificial intelligence startups were acquired in the first quarter of this year, more than twice the amount of activity in the year-ago quarter, according to the research firm CB Insights.