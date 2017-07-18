FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 hours ago
BRIEF-MTG Q2 operating income up 9 pct
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
Deals
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 percent
Company Results
Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 percent
U.S. puts new sanctions on Iran over ballistic missile program
World
U.S. puts new sanctions on Iran over ballistic missile program
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 18, 2017 / 5:37 AM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-MTG Q2 operating income up 9 pct

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Mtg Ab

* Q2 sales of sek 4,246m (3,718) with 5% organic growth

* Mtg ab says sales of sek 4,246m (3,718) with 5% organic growth

* Mtg ab q2 operating income up 9% to sek 391m (360) before sek -23m (0) of items affecting comparability

* Mtg ab says we expect more than 40% organic esports sales growth in second half of year

* Mtg ab says we now expect to deliver a first quarterly profit for mtgx in q4 of this year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.