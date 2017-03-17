March 17 Modern Times Group Mtg Ab

* Mtg sells Baltic broadcasting businesses

* MTG sells its businesses in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to Providence Equity Partners

* Cash transaction values 100% of business at an enterprise value of eur 115 million (approximately sek 1,094 million), equivalent to 12.0x FY 2016 EBIT

* Closing is subject to regulatory approvals

* Sale will result in a significant net capital gain, which will be reported within items affecting comparability (IAC)