BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 MTGE Investment Corp
* MTGE Investment Corp. announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.82
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MTGE Investment Corp - $19.54 net book value per common share as of March 31, 2017
* MTGE Investment Corp qtrly net interest income $23.6 million versus $27.5 million
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.