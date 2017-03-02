March 2 MTN Group Ltd:

* Consolidated financial results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016

* FY revenue increased marginally by 0.4 pct (2.9 pct*) to R146.894 billion

* FY group subscribers increased by 3.3 pct to 240.4 million

* FY headline loss per share of 77 cents

* FY data revenue increased by 16.7 pct (19.7 pct*) to R39.546 billion

* Final FY dividend of 450 cents per share

* FY voice traffic decreased by 1.7 pct and data traffic increased by 143 pct

* FY capex increased by 19.6 pct (28.7 pct*) to R34.920 billion

* New revenue streams, particularly digital services, are expected to increase their contribution over next 18 months

* MTN Nigeria continues to make progress with its preparations to list MTN Nigeria shares on Nigerian Stock Exchange

* MTN Ghana is working with relevant regulators on its localisation transaction, which is expected to be completed during course of 2017

* In 2017, we expect mid-single-digit revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion of between 50 and 100 bps yoy in S.Africa

* Will continue to review infrastructure investment opportunities, including Iran