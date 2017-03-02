UPDATE 2-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage causes chaos
* Airline said a power supply issue was to blame (Adds Heathrow statement)
March 2 MTN Group Ltd:
* Consolidated financial results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016
* FY revenue increased marginally by 0.4 pct (2.9 pct*) to R146.894 billion
* FY group subscribers increased by 3.3 pct to 240.4 million
* FY headline loss per share of 77 cents
* FY data revenue increased by 16.7 pct (19.7 pct*) to R39.546 billion
* Final FY dividend of 450 cents per share
* FY voice traffic decreased by 1.7 pct and data traffic increased by 143 pct
* FY capex increased by 19.6 pct (28.7 pct*) to R34.920 billion
* New revenue streams, particularly digital services, are expected to increase their contribution over next 18 months
* MTN Nigeria continues to make progress with its preparations to list MTN Nigeria shares on Nigerian Stock Exchange
* MTN Ghana is working with relevant regulators on its localisation transaction, which is expected to be completed during course of 2017
* In 2017, we expect mid-single-digit revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion of between 50 and 100 bps yoy in S.Africa
* Will continue to review infrastructure investment opportunities, including Iran Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, May 28 London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.