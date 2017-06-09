US STOCKS-Wall St opens little changed as oil edges up
* American Airlines up after reports of Qatar Airways seeks stake
June 9 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd
* Mahanagar Telephone Nigam clarifies on news item regarding raising of 40 billion rupees and a potential sale of Delhi, Mumbai properties
* Says co considering proposal for assets monetization, i.e. lease/sale of real estate/buildings, lease/sale of towers, ducts
* Says proceeds from assets monetization can be utilized for debt reduction Source text - (bit.ly/2sJJ5p1) Further company coverage:
* American Airlines up after reports of Qatar Airways seeks stake
June 22 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as oil prices remained under pressure even as they edged up from multi-month lows.