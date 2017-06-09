June 9 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd

* Mahanagar Telephone Nigam clarifies on news item regarding raising of 40 billion rupees and a potential sale of Delhi, Mumbai properties

* Says co considering proposal for assets monetization, i.e. lease/sale of real estate/buildings, lease/sale of towers, ducts

* Says proceeds from assets monetization can be utilized for debt reduction Source text - (bit.ly/2sJJ5p1) Further company coverage: