BRIEF-Fortnox signs an agreement with Handelsbanken
* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WITH HANDELSBANKEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 Mtouche Technology Bhd:
* unit acquired the entire shares of mobile Asia Vietnam Co., ltd (“mavc”) for a total cash consideration of VND500 million
* Acquisition would not have material effect on MTouche group’s earnings per share, for the financial period ending 30 june 2017 Source :(bit.ly/2prED08) Further company coverage:
* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WITH HANDELSBANKEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* at&t names rob dapkiewicz vice president-federal civilian in its global public sector organization