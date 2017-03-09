March 9 Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd
:
* MTS announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial
results and implements cost-cutting measures
* Q4 loss per share $0.05 excluding items
* Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd - MTS's revenues for q4
of 2016 totaled $4.0 million, up 21% sequentially, as compared
with $3.3 million for q3 of 2016
* Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd qtrly total revenues $4.0
million versus $4.2 million
* Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd qtrly GAAP loss per share
$0.52
* Mer Telemanagement - "as part of our strategy to return to
profitability during latter part of 2017, we decided to
eliminate our non-core operations"
* Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd - "expect that our
quarterly operating expenses will decline by approximately
$800,000 during Q2 of 2017"
