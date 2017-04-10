BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 MTY Food Group Inc
* MTY reports results for the first quarter of its 2017 fiscal period
* Q1 same store sales fell 2.1 percent
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.44
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.21
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenues $68.2 million versus $35.3 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: