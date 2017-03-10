March 10 Mudunuru Ltd

* Says approved sale of stake in Mudunuru Dreams Pvt Ltd and Mudunuru Software Ltd Source text: [This is to bring to the kind notice of Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Friday, 10.03.2017 at 11.00 a.m. has examined the business of the Company and has decided to sell its non critical assets and to sell its stake in the below mentioned subsidiary companies and authorize the Whole-Time Director to take all necessary steps as may be required in this regard:- 1.Mudunuru Dreams Private Limited 2.Mudunuru Software Limited] Further company coverage: