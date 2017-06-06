U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 6 Mueller Industries Inc:
* Mueller Industries Inc announces acquisition of Pexcor and Heatlink companies
* Pexcor Manufacturing and Heatlink Group founders, Manfred and Garry Schmidt, will continue to lead businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
* Stratabound announces termination of discussions for a potential acquisition