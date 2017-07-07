FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
BRIEF-Mulberry signs agreement with Onward Global Fashion Co for Japan JV
#Kashmir
#HugDiplomacy
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.S. isolated on climate at summit of world leaders
G20 Summit
U.S. isolated on climate at summit of world leaders
Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
Wimbledon
Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
MIDDLE EAST
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 7, 2017 / 6:24 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Mulberry signs agreement with Onward Global Fashion Co for Japan JV

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Mulberry Group Plc:

* Announces signing of agreement with Onward Global Fashion Co to form a new 50:50 JV company to operate its business in Japan

* Mulberry Japan will develop group's retail, digital, omni-channel and wholesale business in Japanese market

* Group and OGF will be equal partners, each owning 50 pct of share capital of Mulberry Japan

* Group, OGF to invest 2.8 million STG in Mulberry Japan's share capital to provide funds to develop distribution network, build brand in Japan

* Mulberry Japan will manage all retail, digital fulfillment and wholesale distribution for Japanese market

* Mulberry Japan is expected to be operational from late 2017

* Joint Venture will be accounted for as a minority interest in group's financial statements

* Group anticipates investment in Mulberry Japan to be profit-neutral at group level during initial two-year development phase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.