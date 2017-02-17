BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund significantly enhances credit facility
* Boyd Group Income Fund significantly enhances credit facility
Feb 17 (Reuters) -
* Mulesoft Inc files for IPO of its Class A common stock of up to $100 million - SEC filing
* Mulesoft Inc - Intend to apply to list its IPO on NYSE under the symbol "MULE"
* Mulesoft Inc - Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and BofA Merrill Lynch are among underwriters to IPO Source text: bit.ly/2l3gvwW
* Boyd Group Income Fund significantly enhances credit facility
* Speculation of early Italian election after weekend reports