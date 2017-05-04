May 4 Mulesoft Inc

* Mulesoft announces financial results for the first quarter 2017

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.37 to $0.40

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.06

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.27

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $63 million to $64 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $271 million to $274 million

* Q1 revenue $60.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $58 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.13

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14, revenue view $61.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.44, revenue view $265.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S