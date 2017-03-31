March 31 Mullen Group Ltd

* Mullen Group Ltd. announces the acquisition of Envolve Energy Services Corp. A well disposal business situated in the montney resource play

* Mullen Group Ltd - expect Envolve 1 will generate annual revenue of $8.0 million, a roce of about 25.0 percent and be immediately accretive to Mullen Group

* Mullen Group Ltd - will use balance sheet to fund additional facilities, built under new build strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: