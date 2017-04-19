BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Mullen Group Ltd:
* Mullen group ltd. Reports first quarter financial results and increased 2017 capital budget
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.14
* Q1 revenue C$284.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$299.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "announcing an increase of $25.0 million to our 2017 capital expenditure budget in anticipation of a recovery in energy sector" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results