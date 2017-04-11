BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 11 Mulpha International Bhd:
* Updates regarding impact of cyclone debbie on One&Only Hayman Island
* Initial assessments have determined that damage across resort is sufficiently extensive to require closure of resort for rectification works until about mid 2018
* Property is covered under property insurance policy subject to a deductible of up to A$10 million
* Property is also covered under business interruption cover to protect impact on trading results for a period of up to 24 months
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.