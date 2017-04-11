April 11 Mulpha International Bhd:

* Updates regarding impact of cyclone debbie on One&Only Hayman Island

* Initial assessments have determined that damage across resort is sufficiently extensive to require closure of resort for rectification works until about mid 2018

* Property is covered under property insurance policy subject to a deductible of up to A$10 million

* Property is also covered under business interruption cover to protect impact on trading results for a period of up to 24 months Source text: (bit.ly/2omCv7y) Further company coverage: