May 30 Multi-Color Corp:

* Multi-Color Corporation announces fiscal 2017 EPS of $3.58 and non-GAAP core EPS of $3.61

* Q4 non-GAAP core earnings per share $0.98 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Multi-Color Corp - Q4 organic growth was 5%, boosted by catch-up from shortfall in Q3 and timing of Easter in Q4 prior year