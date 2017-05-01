BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Mundoro Capital Inc:
* Mundoro provides drill programs update and corporate update
* Mundoro Capital Inc- Thomas Wilson has stepped down as chief financial officer effective April 30, 2017
* Mundoro Capital Inc- joining Mundoro as CFO effective May 1, 2017 is Anil Jiwani Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
