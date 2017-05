March 15 Munich Re

* Says aiming for profit of 2-2.4 billion eur in 2017

* Says expecting reinsurance profit of 1.8-2.2 billion eur in 2017, profit at ergo of 150-200 million

* Says expects impact from major losses of around 2 billion in 2017

* Says damages from natural disasters were 929 million eur in 2016