June 1 MURAPOL SA IPO-MUP.WA:

* IN TALKS WITH SKARBIEC HOLDING LIMITED TO BUY 33 PERCENT STAKE OF SKARBIEC HOLDING SA

* HOLDS INTEREST OF ADDITIONAL ACQUISITION OF 10.86 PERCENT STAKE OF SKARBIEC HOLDING SA POSSESSED BY SKARBIEC HOLDING LIMITED Source text for Eikon: [ID:Skarbiec Holding Limited] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)