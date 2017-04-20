April 20 Murphy Usa Inc
* Reg-Murphy usa announces launch of notes offering
* Murphy usa inc - planned offering of approximately $300
million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027
* Murphy usa inc - notes will be guaranteed on a senior
unsecured basis by murphy usa and by certain of murphy usa's
domestic subsidiaries
* Murphy usa inc- net proceeds will be partly used to pay
down amounts outstanding under murphy usa's senior credit
facilities
* Murphy usa inc - planned offering of of senior notes due
2027 by its wholly owned subsidiary, murphy oil usa, inc
