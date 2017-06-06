BRIEF-J2 Global announces pricing of $650 mln senior unsecured notes
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes
June 6Musashi Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire entire shares of a Tokyo-based firm, which is mainly engaged in manufacture and sales of carbonless duplicating paper and thermal expansion printer, as well as sales of functional materials, from a wholly owned unit of Fujifilm, for 2.1 billion yen
* Effective Sept. 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/YwuF4m
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes
NEW YORK, June 22 Block.one will launch the sale of a new blockchain-based digital currency or token called EOS on Monday, the tech company said on Thursday.