UPDATE 1-Guangzhou Rural Bank makes subdued HK debut after $1 bln IPO
* Retail investors buy less than half of shares on offer (Recasts and adds other bank IPOs)
May 4 Muscat Securities Market:
* Lists capital increase of 19.7 million shares of bank sohar, capital increase resulted from bonds conversion Source: (bit.ly/2quwEPx) Further company coverage:
* Retail investors buy less than half of shares on offer (Recasts and adds other bank IPOs)
June 20 Australian shares fell on Tuesday, led down by real estate and financials stocks.