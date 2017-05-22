BRIEF-Moody's says Italian corporate bond issuance to rebound to 'normal' levels in 2017-18
* Italian corporate bond issuance to rebound to 'normal' levels in 2017-18
May 22 Mustera Property Group Ltd:
* Entered into binding agreement to acquire two prime adjacent properties in Applecross in the City of Melville
* Deal for $7.61 million
* Acquisition will be funded by a combination of equity and debt
* Upon completion of acquisition and its funding arrangements, Mustera will retain a 30% equity interest in property
* Product disclosure statement for establishment and listing of convenience retail reit ( REIT) on ASX has been lodged with ASIC