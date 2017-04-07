April 7 Muthoot Finance Ltd

* Muthoot Finance Ltd says Muthoot Finance to raise rs 2000 crore through public issue of NCD

* Muthoot Finance Ltd says issue opens on april 11, 2017 and closes on May 10, 2017

* Muthoot Finance Ltd says funds raised through this issue will be utilised primarily for lending activities of company Source text: [Muthoot Finance Ltd, the largest gold financing company in India, has announced its 17th series of Public Issue of Non-convertible Redeemable Debentures. Company has filed a Shelf Prospectus for issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (“Secured NCDs”) of face value of ₹ 1,000 each aggregating upto ₹ 1950 crores and Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (“Unsecured NCDs”) of face value of ₹ 1,000 each aggregating upto ₹ 50 crores, totalling upto ₹ 2000 crores (“Shelf Limit”). The Tranche issue is with a base issue size of ₹ 200 crores with an option to retain oversubscription upto shelf limit of ₹ 2000 crores (“Tranche I issue”).] Further company coverage: