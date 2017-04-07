April 7 Muyuan Foods Co Ltd

* Says hog sales at 670 million yuan ($97.13 million) in March, average selling prices down 8.4 percent from Jan-Feb at 15.77 yuan/kg

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p8npAv

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8977 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)