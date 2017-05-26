May 26 Muyuan Foods Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 800 million yuan ($116.72 million) medium-term notes, up to 1.0 billion yuan green bonds

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2r4Q4KG; bit.ly/2r3MCy0

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8540 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)