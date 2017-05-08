BRIEF-Tata Motors to merge unit TML Drivelines with self
* Says to merge unit TML Drivelines with self Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rLuOeN) Further company coverage:
May 8 Muyuan Foods Co Ltd
* Says it aims to raise up to 3.15 billion yuan ($456.32 million) in private placement of preference shares to fund project, repay bank loans
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qhfWDw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9030 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says to merge unit TML Drivelines with self Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rLuOeN) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.