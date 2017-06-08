June 8 MVC Capital Inc:

* MVC Capital announces fiscal second quarter 2017 results

* MVC Capital Inc - qtrly ‍net asset value per share $12.45​

* MVC Capital Inc qtrly net increase in net assets resulting from operations per share $0.14

* MVC Capital - on june 8, 2017, company received total proceeds of approximately $18.1 million for repayment of outstanding biogenic reagents loans