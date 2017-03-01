BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
March 2 Mvc Capital Inc
* On february 28, co renewed $100 million credit facility dated july 31, 2013, until august 31, 2017 - sec filing
* Certain terms of credit facility have been amended, including an increase in commitment amount from $50 million to $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year