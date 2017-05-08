BRIEF-Forcs to pay stock dividend of 0.05 new shares/share
* Says it plans to pay stock dividend of 0.05 new shares/share to shareholders of record on June 30
May 8 MVISE AG
* TAKES OVER MAJORITY IN ELASTIC.IO GMBH
* PARTIES AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE
* ISSUE OF A CONVERTIBLE BOND 2017/2020 OVER EUR 3 MILLION
* Says signs cooperation deal with Veon on payment and processing services