BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
March 9 Mwb Fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG :
* FY net profit of 3.4 million euros ($3.59 million)versus 0.7 million a year ago
* FY commission income 3.0 million euros versus 2.6 million euros yr ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9481 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.