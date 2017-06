June 21 MY EG Services Bhd :

* Accepted offer from Johor Corporation for leasing of a piece of land situated at plo 69, Tanjung Langsat industrial complex

* Offer for a total lease consideration amounting to 10.8 million rgt

* Lease is not expected to have any material effect on earnings per share of co for fy ending 30 June 2017