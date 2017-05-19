May 19 My Eg Services Bhd

* Unit entered into a shareholders agreement with Sean Cornelius Yoong Wan Yen and Essential Reviews Sdn. Bhd.

* Under agreement unit to subscribe for 50,000 shares and further purchase 75,000 shares from Sean, representing 67% of issued & paid-up shares of Essential Reviews

* Deal for a total consideration of 1.3 million rgt