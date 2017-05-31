May 31 My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co Ltd:

* Says it will pay cash div of T$2.2 per share

* Ex-dividend date June 14

* Last date before book closure June 15 with book closure period from June 16 to June 20

* Record date June 20 and payment date July 5

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/h0Cpni

