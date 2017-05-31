BRIEF-Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Olam International
* Singapore exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Olam International Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash div of T$2.2 per share
* Ex-dividend date June 14
* Last date before book closure June 15 with book closure period from June 16 to June 20
* Record date June 20 and payment date July 5
* Tech data announces new leadership team for canadian operations