April 27 Mybet Holding Se

* mybet Holding SE: adjusted revenue and earnings forecast achieved and strategic focusing completed

* Reached group revenues of 45.0 million euro, an EBIT (incl. effect sale of pferdewetten.de AG) of 1.0 million euro in FY 2016

* For 2017 of mybet group anticipates revenues between 44.5 and 47 million euro with an EBIT between -3.2 and -2.7 million euro

* Mybet Holding - strategic focusing of mybet Group on sports betting and casino business with additional related b2b services could be completed during 2016