BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Mybet Holding Se
* mybet Holding SE: adjusted revenue and earnings forecast achieved and strategic focusing completed
* Reached group revenues of 45.0 million euro, an EBIT (incl. effect sale of pferdewetten.de AG) of 1.0 million euro in FY 2016
* For 2017 of mybet group anticipates revenues between 44.5 and 47 million euro with an EBIT between -3.2 and -2.7 million euro
* Mybet Holding - strategic focusing of mybet Group on sports betting and casino business with additional related b2b services could be completed during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 27 Egyptian air raids over Libya have destroyed several camps that trained the militants who killed dozens of Christians in southern Egypt on Friday, the Egyptian military said on Saturday.