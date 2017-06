May 24 MYBET HOLDING SE:

* MYBET HOLDING SE: RAISE OF EARNINGS AND CASH POSITION FORECAST 2017

* NEW FORECAST 2017, WITH AN UNCHANGED REVENUE TARGET OF EUR 44.5 TO 47 MILLION, HOLDS OUT PROSPECT OF AN EBIT BETWEEN EUR 4.5 TO 5.5 MILLION AS WELL AS OF A CASH POSITION BETWEEN EUR 1.0 AND 2.0 MILLION

* REASON FOR RAISE OF EARNINGS AND CASH POSITION FORECAST IS OUT-OF-COURT SETTLEMENT AGREED ON AND ANNOUNCED ON 15 MAY WITH WESTLOTTO IN LEGAL PROCEEDINGS ABOUT DAMAGE CLAIMS FOR CARTEL INFRINGEMENT