BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 MyBucks SA:
* In H1 recorded an operating profit (EBIT) of 10.2 million euros ($10.77 million) and profit before tax (EBT) of 2.8 million euros
* Management is confident that these first half year results will lay foundation for a solid operating profit for financial year ending June 30, 2017
* For full business year, company is on track to deliver earnings well in excess of prior year results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9471 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.