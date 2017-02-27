BRIEF-Key Alliance says it entered into sale share agreement with Dison Trading
* Entered into sale share agreement with Dison Trading for disposal of entire issued,paid-up capital of GESB for total consideration of 3.8 million rgt
Feb 27 Mycronic AB (Publ)
* Says wins order to upgrade Prexision system
* Says upgrade to be delivered together with the already ordered system during H1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Entered into sale share agreement with Dison Trading for disposal of entire issued,paid-up capital of GESB for total consideration of 3.8 million rgt
* In fy2017, group recorded revenue of approximately hk$79.1 million comparing with hk$83.5 million in fy2016