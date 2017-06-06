U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 6 Myfiziq Ltd
* JV to enter into a new vertical of medical and insurance applications
* Joint venture will be owned 50% by GQC & 50% MYQ
* Announces joint venture with Gold Quay Capital Pte Ltd, Singapore (GQC) worth an initial $5m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes