UPDATE 5-Police consider manslaughter charges over deadly London tower block blaze
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates with fall in Whirlpool shares, number of tower blocks affected)
May 23 (Reuters) -
* MyGnar Inc files to say it raised about $8.5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2rPq0Ay)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates with fall in Whirlpool shares, number of tower blocks affected)
* Obama says Senate "bill will do you harm" (Adds health stock index movement, Spicer quote, details on congressional calendar)