PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 7 Mylan Nv
* Mylan NV files proxy materials with U.S. SEC with co's letter, dated June 6, to Institutional Shareholder Services
* Mylan NV says "strongly request" ISS to give co opportunity to review a draft of ISS report on co before it is issued - SEC filing
* Mylan - Group of very small shareholders voiced opinions regarding certain ballot items, repeatedly stated they are not soliciting proxies
* Mylan - Robert Coury's role as chairman is not merely an honorary title, but rather a "vitally important role for the company"
* Mylan - Coury has and will continue to have a key leadership role in all important decisions of Mylan's strategy
* Mylan, in letter to ISS, says ISS team inquired with co about Teva’s approach to Mylan in 2015 and implied that Mylan rejected an offer from Teva
* Mylan, in letter to ISS, says Teva never made an offer to acquire Mylan Source text: (bit.ly/2rL5q5k) Further company coverage:
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth.